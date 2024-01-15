ODMedia acquires Pixagility

ODMedia, a provider of digital media services, has announced its acquisition of Pixagility, a French content services company operating in France and Africa (Ivory Coast). ODMedia says thius strategic move underscores its commitment to becoming the prominent European and African leader in the digital video entertainment landscape.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pixagility into the ODMedia family,” said Sjef Pijnenburg, CEO of ODMedia. “This acquisition strengthens our presence in France and Africa and accelerates our ability to deliver exceptional services to clients worldwide. It’s a synergy of strengths that will drive innovation and elevate our service standards.”

The acquisition is strategically intended to amplify the strengths of both companies to provide a more comprehensive, one-stop solution for customers. Together, they will offer a complete suite of services to content owners, OTT platforms, TV channels, telecom operators, and internet players.

Both ODMedia and Pixagility will continue to operate independently, with Pixagility maintaining its headquarters in Boulogne, France. Philippe Monzein will continue as Managing Director of Pixagility and will report directly to William Linders, Managing Director of ODMedia.

“Joining forces with ODMedia is a testament to the shared vision and values of both companies, and we look forward to delivering enhanced value to our clients through this exciting partnership,” added Monzein.

Established in 2004, ODMedia has strategic partnerships with all the global OTT platforms and has been awarded ‘preferred partner’ status by iTunes. It is also a Netflix Preferred Fulfilment Partner.

Since February 2023, Dutch Capital A Investment Partners has acquired a minority stake in ODMedia. CapitalA assists ODMedia in its M&A strategy. The goal is to strengthen ODMedia’s position in Europe and Africa.