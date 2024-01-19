Canada: TELUS bundles Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video

TELUS has launched its new Stream+ bundle in Canada, bringing together the Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video streaming services in one package.

Stream+ is available exclusively to TELUS customers throughout the country with plans starting at C$20 (€13.66) per month – a monthly cost savings of 17 per cent.

“In an era of multiple streaming options, bundling your favourite streaming services into one subscription to save money each month is a no brainer,” said Dwayne Benefield, Senior Vice-president, Mobility & Home Products and Transformation at TELUS. “Canadians will now be able to enjoy thousands of top titles from the three most popular streaming services, at savings you can’t find anywhere else. And in the coming months, Stream+ will be further enhanced to give Canadians the ability to fully customise their entertainment experience by adding other streaming service providers to their bundle to enjoy even more savings.”

Stream+ offers two new bundles:

Stream+ Basic provides Netflix Standard with Ads, Disney+ Standard with Ads and Prime Video for C$20 per month.

Stream+ Premium offers Netflix Premium, Disney+ Premium and Prime Video for C$38 per month.

Stream+ also includes a full membership to Amazon Prime (valued at C$9.99 per month or C$99 per year), giving a range of shopping incentives, ad-free listening of millions of songs on Amazon Music Prime, free gaming benefits with Prime Gaming, thousands of books with Prime Reading, unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, and more.

Customers who already have a subscription to one or more of the three streaming services can link their existing accounts to the Stream+ bundle to activate the offer – with no change to their preferences, viewing history or profiles.