Omid Djalili launches Tiny Speck Productions

Award-winning comedian and actor, Omid Djalili, has founded Tiny Speck Productions along with his family of creatives. The new production company aims to explore society’s big questions through a hopeful lens, with scripted and unscripted comedy.

“I’m thrilled to be announcing the formation of our new company, Tiny Speck Productions. A small but joyful speck is appearing on the horizon of drama, comedy, documentary, podcast and quite possibly a synchronised swimming team. My family and I have been working together for years, and we thought it would make sense to formalise it. I’ve always believed that when we are laughing our brains work better – we see things more clearly and feel better able to handle life’s difficult questions. It’s something we need in the world, now more than ever,” commented Djalili

Ara Devine, Isabella Djalili-Devine, and Louis Djalili each have a decade of experience in the film and television industry, will serve as producers in the company.

Shahin Sobhani joins Tiny Speck as an executive producer, and has a wealth of experience in business and strategy. He has produced films such as The Infidel and Guidance, as well as a range of media, including documentaries and podcasts.

Tiny Speck Productions’s current slate includes a scripted campus comedy series, a climate-related feature film, podcasts, and a feature documentary.