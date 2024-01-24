Disney Star joins IBCAP

Anti-piracy body the International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy (IBCAP) has confirmed the addition of its latest member, Star US, an affiliate of The Walt Disney Company.

IBCAP’s broad anti-piracy protection services and solutions will now cover the Disney Star channels that are highly popular in the US with the South Asian diaspora.

This move will further strengthen IBCAP’s protection of popular channels from India by adding channels, including:

Star Plus

Star Bharat

Star Gold

Star Gold Romance

Vijay TV

Vijay Super

Asianet

Asianet Plus

Asianet Movies

Star Maa TV

Star Maa Movies

Star Maa Gold

Star Maa Music

Star Jalsha

Jalsha Movies

Star Pravah

Pravah Picture

Star Suvarna

Suvarna Plus

Life OK

With a television network that reaches more than 700 million viewers in nine different languages every month and a popular streaming platform (Disney+ Hotstar), Disney Star joins an impressive list of IBCAP members in the fight against piracy. As part of its membership, IBCAP will provide anti-piracy protection for the organisation’s linear and VoD content, including popular films and series.

“We are pleased to welcome Disney Star as our newest member,” said Chris Kuelling, executive director of IBCAP. “Star is a highly recognised brand not only in India, but also throughout South Asian communities in the US. We are confident that we will have similar success in removing or disrupting illegal streams of Star content as we have done for other IBCAP members.”