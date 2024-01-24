Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens returns on W, UKTV Play

Celebrity couple Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Márquez are back to share more of their life unfiltered in the second season of Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens (6×60’) for UKTV’s free-to-air entertainment channel W and streaming service UKTV Play.

Produced by Two Rivers Media, the hit UKTV Original series will return to screens later this year. Once again, the couple will open their doors to their private life and offer viewers an intimate look into their world, as they embrace full-on family chaos since becoming a family of four.

Gemma and Gorka said: “We’re excited to be back on your screens with W for our second series. The messages we received, and are still receiving from the first series, have blown us away. We’re glad so many families can relate to ours and the crazy, wonderful, and exhausting world of parenthood!”

In this second series, Gemma is making the most of what’s left of her maternity leave before gearing up to return to work in April. Meanwhile, Gorka, having completed his latest stint on Strictly Come Dancing, is as busy as ever. With a building project imminent, a trip to Gorka’s hometown in Spain, Gemma’s first children’s book release and her ongoing training journey, their lives are anything but quiet. Having little time in their hectic schedule and new career opportunities also reaching an all-time high, the couple are determined to make the most of the precious time they have together with Mia and baby Thiago, and viewers will be there every step of the way!

Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens has been commissioned by Helen Nightingale, UKTV’s head of factual and factual entertainment, and ordered by Adam Collings, channel director for W and Hilary Rosen, UKTV’s director of commissioning. The series will be exec produced by Lizi Wootton from Two Rivers Media,working alongside series producer Biança Barker, development producer Sophie Scott and self-shooting producer director Molly Fraser.

Helen Nightingale said: “I’m so excited to have Gemma and Gorka back on our screens for a second series. Their warm and relatable relationship, and hilariously unfiltered moments from series one, have left audiences wanting more and I can’t wait to see what else the family have in store for us in this next instalment.”

Adam Collings said: “It’s fantastic news that we’re getting a second helping of Gemma and Gorka on W. Our viewers have loved getting to know the family behind closed doors so I’m thrilled that they can continue to do so in this new series which promises more heartfelt and honest moments.”

Lizi Wootton, executive producer for Two Rivers Media added: “We are hugely excited to be working with Gemma and Gorka again to make a second series of Life Behind the Lens. We have been overwhelmed by the love for the series and we can’t wait to share more of their unfiltered moments as they now negotiate life as a family of four. Standby for more fun, no nonsense advice and Spanish Strictly sparkle!”

Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens will air on W and UKTV Play later this year. Stream all episodes of series one for free on UKTV Play.

UKTV recently announced its intention to launch ‘U’ – a new masterbrand that will unite its family of free-to-air channels and its free streaming service. Launching in Summer 2024, the move will see its current streaming service UKTV Play transition to U and UKTV’s family of free-to-air channels will become U&DAVE, U&DRAMA, U&YESTERDAY and U&W.