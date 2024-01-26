CMA probes Vodafone, Three merger

The UK’s competition watchdog will assess whether the deal could harm consumers by leading to reduced choice or higher prices. The investigation follows an October 2023 consultation which provided an early opportunity for interested third parties to comment on the impact of the proposed deal.

Sarah Cardell, the chief executive of the CMA, said: “This deal would bring together two of the major players in the UK telecommunications market, which is critical to millions of everyday customers, businesses and the wider economy.”

“The CMA will assess how this tie-up between rival networks could impact competition before deciding next steps. We now have 40 working days to complete this formal Phase 1 investigation, before publishing our findings and any next steps,” she added.