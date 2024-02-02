BT FTTP footprint expands to 13m premises

BT has issued a trading update for the nine months to December 31st 2023.

Allison Kirkby, Chief Executive, commenting on the telco’s Q4, said: “BT Group has delivered another quarter of revenue and EBITDA growth, while rapidly building and upgrading customers to our full-fibre broadband and 5G networks, and we continue to be on track to achieve our financial outlook for the year. We are providing great digital connectivity and services, while laying the foundations for future growth that will benefit our customers, investors and the UK. As I assume the role of Chief Executive, we remain committed to our purpose and our strategic focus, and I am looking forward to leading BT Group into its next phase of development.”

Q4 highlight include:

FTTP build rate accelerated to 73k per week delivering a record of 950k premises passed in the quarter. FTTP footprint is now expanded to 13 million premises with a further 6 million where initial build is underway.

Continued pro forma revenue and EBITDA growth year to date: