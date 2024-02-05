Spain: RTVE signs Movistar distribution deal

Spanish public broadcaster RTVE and Telefónica Audiovisual Digital have signed a three year agreement to distribute all RTVE channels (La 1, La 2, Canal 24 Horas, Clan and Teledeporte) on Movistar Plus for the next three years. The deal also brings regional news programmes from all around Spain to the platform.

The deal includes all the so-called ‘desconexiones territoriales’, the regional signals of LA 1 and La 2 in all regions: Andalucia, Canarias, Catalonia, Valencia, Basque Country, Galicia, Castilla La Mancha and now Madrid, Castilla y Leon, Murcia, Extremadura, Asturias, Baleares, Navarra, La Rioja and Cantabria.

With the agreement, RTVE aims to give mass distribution to its content and reach greater audiences providing local content to local audiences.

The agreement was signed by Elena Sánchez Caballero, interim president of RTVE, and Emilio Gayo, president of Telefónica Spain. Caballero thanked Telefónica Spain for its willingness to “continue with this agreement that will allow us to fulfill our public service as a territorialised institution, according to the legal mandate.”

Gayo has that “making an agreement with RTVE is a symptom of moving forward and working on the development of the audiovisual sector in this country.”