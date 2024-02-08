NileSat, Es’hailSat strategic partnership

Egyptian-based NileSat and Qatari-based Es’hailSat have signed a strategic partnership agreement for cooperation in satellite services in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The agreement means that NileSat, via Es’hailSat, has access to the Arabsat orbital ‘hot spot’ of 25.5/26 degrees East where Es’hailSat also has satellite coverage. Es’hailSat, in return can now access NileSat’s significant coverage from its 7 degrees West orbital position. NileSat claims it has more than 1000 channels beaming mostly free-to-air broadcasts over the MENA region.

NileSat used to have a similar cooperation agreement with Eutelsat.

The cooperation covers video broadcasting scope, satellite communications, and digital technologies throughout the MENA region, according to the statement. Cairo-based NileSat indicated that the agreement will bring together the strengths of both companies, providing customers with a range of satellite services throughout the region.

NileSat was established in 1996, is owned primarily by the Egyptian Radio and Television Union (ERTU) public broadcaster, and is responsible for operating multiple satellites.

Es’hailSat, established in 2010, is a prominent player in the satellite industry. It owns and operates satellites to provide television, internet, and corporate and government services across the region.

“This partnership represents a significant development in the satellite industry in the region. By combining the expertise and resources of both companies, NileSat and Es’hailSat are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of customers in the region and contribute to its economic growth,” said NileSat CEO Sameh Katta. He noted that the cooperation agreement will offer a wide range of satellite solutions to customers throughout the region.

Es’hailSat CEO Ali Ahmed Al-Kuwari said this agreement comes in the wake of the rapid growth of the MENA region economies, alongside global sporting events, which have led to an increase in demand from our commercial and governmental clients.