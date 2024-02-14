Prime Video ditches Dolby, HDR for ad-based subs

Prime Video’s new advertising-supported low-cost streaming service must now be considered a second-rate system in terms of video and audio excellence. Some subscribers are joining a Class Action lawsuit arguing that they must now pay extra for something they already paid for.

There are well-founded allegations that Prime Video did not tell subscribers that by choosing the low price, ad-supported tier they would lose access to higher quality images and audio.

Subscribers who opt for the advertising-supported stream will not get Dolby Vision images or Dolby Atmos audio benefits. Dolby Vision is its branded name for a High Dynamic Range (HDR) enhanced video experience. Amazon says that it still transmits conventional HDR and HDR10+ versions on its 4K movies and series.

Users who want to escape Prime Video’s basic tier and its advertisements need to pay $2.99 (and local equivalents) to upgrade to the improved vision and audio version and eliminate the ads.

The lower cost stream is already active in the UK, the US, Canada and Germany and is being rolled out to other markets shortly. France will be added in April, for example.

The Class Action threat is based on a claim that it’s deceptive to charge $3 extra after advertising Prime Video was ‘commercial free’ for years.