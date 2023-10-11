Research: Prime Video subs already feel “bombarded by ads”

Amazon will soon introduce advertisements on its Prime Video streaming service. The company has said its subscribers in the UK, US, Germany and Canada will see ads from early 2024 unless they subscribe to a higher tier. Ads will be introduced across other markets such as France, Mexico and Australia later in 2024.

YouGov data takes a dive to see what current subscribers of the streaming service in Great Britain feel about ad interruptions.

According to data from YouGov Profiles, more than half (53 per cent) of Prime Video’s current subscribers agree with the statement that they “think it’s fair that (they) have to watch ads in exchange for free content.” Less than a third (30 per cent) of this group disagrees with the statement.

Can the ad-supported version of Prime Video be considered truly “free”? Prime Video is an Entertainment Benefit, included in the overall Amazon Prime subscription for which Britons currently pay £8.99 per month. But do Brits have attention to spare to view more ads? YouGov looked into Profiles data for consumers’ attitudes towards another statement – “I feel bombarded by advertising.”