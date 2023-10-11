Research: Prime Video subs already feel “bombarded by ads”
October 11, 2023
Amazon will soon introduce advertisements on its Prime Video streaming service. The company has said its subscribers in the UK, US, Germany and Canada will see ads from early 2024 unless they subscribe to a higher tier. Ads will be introduced across other markets such as France, Mexico and Australia later in 2024.
YouGov data takes a dive to see what current subscribers of the streaming service in Great Britain feel about ad interruptions.
According to data from YouGov Profiles, more than half (53 per cent) of Prime Video’s current subscribers agree with the statement that they “think it’s fair that (they) have to watch ads in exchange for free content.” Less than a third (30 per cent) of this group disagrees with the statement.
Can the ad-supported version of Prime Video be considered truly “free”? Prime Video is an Entertainment Benefit, included in the overall Amazon Prime subscription for which Britons currently pay £8.99 per month. But do Brits have attention to spare to view more ads? YouGov looked into Profiles data for consumers’ attitudes towards another statement – “I feel bombarded by advertising.”
More than three in five (65 per cent) of Prime Video’s current subscribers agree with this statement. And nearly a quarter of them (24 per cent) disagree with it.
Amazon has said its move to include advertisement on its Prime Video platform is to “continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment.” The company isn’t the first to do so – it joins rival streaming services like Disney+ and Netflix in introducing commercial breaks on its platform. Nonetheless, as Prime Video’s latest move unfolds beginning 2024, YouGov notes it will be interesting to see how current subscribers take to this decision and whether or not it affects customer satisfaction levels.