Spain ends SD DTT

Spain has today [February 14th] switched off all its SD DTT signals and completed the migration to HD.



Around 384,000 homes, only 2 per cent of the total in the country, have had to buy a HD-equipped TV set or STB to keep receiving DTT now its on HD, with Regional Administrations like in Galicia providing up to €400 per home to finance the operation.



With the migration, broadband and spectrum have been released for 4K and 5G services. The first full UHD service has already been launched by RTVE.



RTVE’s channels (La 1, La 2, Canal 24 Horas, Teledeporte and Clan) migrated to HD on February 6th; Mediaset (Tele 5, Cuatro, FDF, Energy, Divinity and Boing) and Atresmedia (La Sexta, Antena 3, Neox, Nova and Mega) completed their migrations today; Regional TV stations like Cat3 and TV Canaria did so on January 16th; Telemadrid and EITB on February 8th; and Canal Sur, A punt, CMM, IB3 and RTPA on February 12th.



The HD migration was initially scheduled for the beginning of 2023 but was postponed until February 14th 2024 by the Administration.