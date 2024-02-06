Spain: RTVE switches off SD signals

Spanish public broadcaster RTVE has switched off the SD transmission of its six channels (La 1, La 2, Canal 24 horas, Clan, Teledeporte and TVE Internacional), migrating them to HD, a week before the February 14th deadline.

Meanwhile, it is launching the first UHD channel in Spain with regular transmissions, La 1 UHD, which will be available on all UHD-compatible TV sets from February 7th.

As for Mediaset, operator of seven channels (Tele 5, Cuatro, FDF, Divinity, Energy, Boing and Be Mad), it will switch off its SD transmissions on February 14th. The group has been simulcasting HD and SD on Tele 5 and Cuatro, with Be Mad already broadcasting on HD and the others on SD.

Atresmedia’s SD and HD simulcasting transmissions of Antena 3 and La Sexta will also come to an end on the fixed deadline of February 14th, migrating to HD along with its other SD channels: Nova, Neox and Mega. Regional TV stations, Cat3 and TV Canaria, already migrated to HD on January 16th with the rest of local stations – such as Telemadrid, EITB, Canal Sur, A Punt, CMM,RTPA and IB3 – scheduled to relocate between February 8th and 12th.

The SD DTT switch-off was originally scheduled to occur by January 1st 2023, but this was postponed by the Spanish government.