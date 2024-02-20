TNT Sports secures rights to HSBC SVNS

The 2023-24 HSBC SVNS represents the very first time both men’s and women’s tournaments have parity at each and every round over the season. Fans watching on TNT Sports and discovery+ in the UK and Ireland can catch content from every round which will also include post-match and in-game interviews with players, as well as additional features and storytelling items to further capture the event.

Trojan Paillot, Senior Vice President, Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndication, Warner Bros Discovery Europe, commented: “In a historic year for the sport, we’re pleased to further expand our huge and varied premium rugby offer for fans in the UK and Ireland. With men’s and women’s HSBC SVNS now available alongside Gallagher Premiership Rugby, Investec Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup and Premiership Women’s Rugby, as well as all the rugby from Olympic Games Paris 2024 this summer, there is something on offer for every rugby fan on Warner Bros Discovery Sports platforms.”

World Rugby Chief Executive, Alan Gilpin, added: “We are excited to team-up with TNT Sports to showcase the vibrant HSBC SVNS in UK and Ireland all the way to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and beyond. The revamped HSBC SVNS has already captured hearts and minds since the beginning of the season and we are delighted to bring its iconic destinations, fantastic action on the pitch and immersive music and food experiences off it on the TNT Sports channels. This partnership will help broaden the reach and appeal of rugby sevens in a hugely exciting time for the sport.”