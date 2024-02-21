Levira acquires AA-SAT

Levira has acquired satellite communication provider AA-SAT, which it says marks a significant step to strengthen its expertise and offerings in satellite communications.

“Amid the fast-paced advancements in satellite communications, this technology has become crucial for ensuring reliable critical communications and backup connectivity for IT infrastructures. Levira’s strategic move into the satellite communications domain, complementing our terrestrial connections, aims to provide our clients with robust solutions that guarantee seamless transmission,” said Tiit Tammiste, Chairman of the Management Board at Levira.

“Levira is an acclaimed provider of terrestrial TV, radio and communication connections, and combining AA-SAT Professional’s experience and competence with Estonia’s leading technology company is a very positive development,” added Karmo Poom, Founder and Board Member of AA-SAT Professional.

Tammiste added that satellite technology fits well into Levira’s technology portfolio, which in turn provides good added value to today’s customers of both Levira and AA-SAT. According to him, new players in space technology such as Starlink and Oneweb are making communication service from low-orbit satellites affordable.

“Devices are getting smaller and smaller, and their data volumes are comparable to mobile phones” noted Tammiste.

Founded in 1997, AA-SAT Professional provides satellite and radio communication services. AA-SAT offers television, voice and internet connections in cooperation with some of the world’s leading manufacturers and service providers.

Financial terms were not disclosed.