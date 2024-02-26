Paramount+ launching on Multichoice

Paramount Global Content Distribution has announced a licensing deal with MultiChoice to create a new Paramount+ destination on the African continent.

The hub will offer African audiences direct access to a range series and movies from CBS, Paramount+ Originals, Showtime and Paramount Pictures, and marks the debut of the Paramount+ brand in pan-Africa.

“The expansion of our long-standing relationship with MultiChoice from a traditional licensing deal to a fully dedicated, Paramount+ branded destination on the platform is a testament to the tremendous effort of Paramount Global to continue to build the offering from multiple content pillars,” said Lisa Kramer, President, International Content Licensing, Paramount Global Content Distribution.

“MultiChoice is excited to expand our partnership with Paramount Global to bring the Paramount+ brand to African audiences through our platform. This agreement reflects our commitment to providing our viewers with world-class entertainment options and expands our offering with iconic content,” added Nomsa Philiso, CEO of General Entertainment at MultiChoice South Africa. “We are proud to offer African viewers direct access to a dedicated space where they can enjoy their favourite programming and discover new hit titles, further enriching their entertainment experience.”