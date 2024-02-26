SpaceX not serving Taiwan

SpaceX has been accused of denying its Starlink broadband service to Taiwan in order not to upset China, and in so doing may be in violation of its obligations to the US government, reports the WSJ.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R., Wis.) has written to Elon Musk that multiple sources told a House committee he leads that the satellite broadband provided through the company’s Starshield governmental subsidiary is inactive near and in Taiwan.

“SpaceX is possibly withholding broadband internet services in and around Taiwan—possibly in breach of SpaceX’s contractual obligations with the U.S. government,” Gallagher wrote in the letter.

Starshield is the SpaceX service designed to provide secure satellite communications and other services for national-security customers, according to SpaceX.