Global’s Miron to step down in 2025

Global, the Media & Entertainment Group, has announced that its Group Chief Executive, Stephen Miron, intends to step down after 16 years at the helm. He will remain as Group CEO in the interim period and then become Chairman of Global at the end of March 2025. Then, Global’s Chairman of 17 years, Lord Charles Allen, will become Senior Non-Executive Director of Global.

Miron joined Global’s Founder and Executive President, Ashley Tabor-King CBE, in 2008. Together with Lord Allen, who joined Global in 2007 when it was founded, they returned the radio market to growth after years of decline. Global is now the biggest commercial radio company in the UK, with market-leading brands including Capital, Heart and LBC, one of the UK’s fastest growing entertainment apps, Global Player, and a slate of chart-topping podcasts. In 2018 Global diversified and strengthened its media business with the acquisition of three outdoor companies, making it the largest out-of-home advertising company in the UK. It is now Europe’s largest Radio and Outdoor company.

Ashley Tabor-King CBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, said: “When I created Global, I knew that I needed someone special to help take my vision and turn it into reality. I’m so proud of what we have achieved so far, and along the way Stephen & I have forged a very special partnership. He is the most incredible leader and, with his hand-picked team of board and senior executives, Stephen has transformed Global commercially into the success that the company is today. When Stephen joined Global in 2008, he was always clear with me on how long he would be Global’s CEO and that at a certain point in time, he would hand the baton of CEO over to someone else – that time has come, and next spring, I’m delighted to say he will become our Chairman. I am extraordinarily grateful to Lord Charles Allen. He was with me at the very start and helped take my dreams as a founder and make them reality, giving structure, experience and discipline to our strategies. As we reach this next milestone in Global’s life, I’m delighted to say that when Charles steps out of the Chairman role, he’ll remain with us as Senior Non-Executive Director on the main Global board.”

Miron said: “It’s been an absolute privilege to have been the Group CEO of Global for the last 16 years and I shall always be grateful to Ashley for giving me the opportunity to join Global back in 2008. This is without doubt the greatest CEO job in Media & Entertainment and I’ve been fortunate enough to have had the best seat in the house alongside Ashley, and am immensely proud of what we’ve achieved together. It’s been an honour to lead a company with so many special and talented people, and I’m delighted that I’ll still get the chance to remain part of the Global family when I take up the role as Chairman of the main Global board in March 2025.”

Lord Allen added: “It’s been a joy to work with Ashley and Stephen to grow Global. We all have a shared vision, passion and commitment to make Global the very best it can be. Now is the perfect time for the next chapter of Global’s history to begin. I’m delighted to stay as Senior Non-Executive Director when Stephen becomes Chairman next year. Stephen is an exceptional Chief Executive and I look forward to working with him in his new role. It has been such a pleasure to be on the journey with Ashley and see his inspiration and tenacity turn his vision for Global into the reality it is today. Global is a unique company and a very special place to be.”

Miron joined Global in 2008, prior to that he was Managing Director of The Mail on Sunday and Mail Online, having spent 20 years in the newspaper industry. Lord Allen joined Global in 2007 and was the Chief Executive of ITV plc from its formation in 2004 until 2007, and Chairman of the music company EMI from 2008 to 2010.

Miron’s successor as Group Chief Executive of Global will be announced in due course.