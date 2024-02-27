Survey: Pensioners doubt value in TV licence

Over three quarters (76 per cent) of pensioners say the TV licence payment does not provide good value for money ahead of the April 1st price hike, according to a survey conducted by Broadband Genie.

This spring the UK government will increase the TV licence fee by 6.7 per cent — in line with inflation — bringing the cost per year to £169.50 but, even before the price is increased, a survey of the UK’s older population found that 76 per cent feel it isn’t worth the cost.

But while most will have no choice but to incur the extra cost, over 75s receiving pension credit are eligible for a free TV licence. However, three fifths (61 per cent) of those aged 75 and over are not aware of this.

Further research from Broadband Genie revealed that a third (33 per cent) of people aged 65 and above have a Netflix account. Meanwhile, 36 per cent are signed up to Prime Video and one in seven (15 per cent) watch Disney+.

Alex Tofts, broadband expert at Broadband Genie, commented: “The controversial TV licence fee hike has led many to question its value, especially given the rise of streaming services. With abundant options such as Netflix, which millions of pensioners already subscribe to, many Brits can access shows and movies easily without the licence fee. This makes justifying the mandatory charge challenging when far cheaper streaming services offer what many see as superior entertainment value and convenience. What we are now seeing is growing fatigue with people paying to watch terrestrial TV, instead they are relying solely on streaming platforms for their TV and movie viewing. But while streaming services do offer better value for money in comparison, there are ways for pensioners to keep costs down [such as free streaming trials, shared accounts and ad-supported packages].”