beIN signs long-term F1 MENA rights deal

beIN Media Group has secured exclusive rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship in 25 countries, spanning the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) as well as Türkiye, from the start of the 2024 season until the end of the 2033 season.

Under the new 10-year agreement, subscribers across MENA and Türkiye to beIN’s flagship platforms – beIN Sports and beIN’s OTT platform TOD – will be able to watch every Practice, Qualifying and F1 Sprint and Grand Prix races live, with Arabic, Turkish and English commentary as well as in-depth analysis from presenters and pundits. Viewers frwill also be able to watch every single race in 4K. F2 and F3 races will also be live and exclusive in Arabic, Turkish and English.

The agreement also includes an exclusive content partnership for the MENA region which will see Formula 1 and beIN working together to create content specifically focused on the audience in the MENA region. This will include Doha becoming a dedicated regional content production hub.

The 2024 season will have a record 24 race calendar which both starts and finishes the season in MENA. This includes four major regional Grands Prix, starting in Bahrain on February 29th for the opening race of the season, followed by Saudi Arabia in March, then Qatar in November, before the season finale in Abu Dubai in December.

Yousef Al-Obaidly, CEO of beIN Media Group, said: “We are delighted to see the return of Formula 1 live and exclusively on beIN across 25 countries spanning the MENA region and Türkiye. beIN continues to be the undisputed home of sport across MENA and Türkiye, with Formula 1 the centre-piece of our incredible portfolio. We look forward to creating thrilling Formula 1 experiences for millions of fans and growing a new generation of followers through exciting regional content and innovative broadcasting. This deal is also testament to the fantastic long-term success and continued ambitions of beIN Media Group as one of the leading sports, entertainment and media groups in the world.”

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, commented: “Since Formula 1 first raced in Bahrain in 2004, we have seen the growth of a passionate fanbase in the Middle East who love to go racing. With beIN, we have found a partner who elevate the broadcast experience and create best-in-class programming that delivers against our mission to showcase the drama and spectacle of Formula 1 for our fans at home.”

Ian Holmes, Director of Media Rights and Content Creation at Formula 1, added: “With four races and a rapidly growing fanbase, demand for Formula 1 in the Middle East and Türkiye is at an all-time high. In recent years beIN has established itself as one of the leading sports broadcasters in the world, offering fans unparalleled coverage across its sports portfolio. We look forward to working with them, utilising their extensive production capabilities in Doha, to continue to elevate F1’s broadcast programming and create tailor-made content that engages fans in the region and encapsulates the drama and excitement of Formula 1.”

This long-term and transformational partnership builds on beIN’s existing partnership with Formula 1 in the Asia Pacific region, where beIN is the exclusive broadcaster of Formula 1 in ten countries until the end of the 2025 season. beIN is now the official broadcaster of Formula 1 in a total of 35 countries worldwide.