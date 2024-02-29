Lin head of movies for Netflix

Netflix has announced that Hollywood movie producer Dan Lin will replace Scott Stuber as the streaming company’s top film executive. Stuber was the head of Netflix Film for seven years before announcing last month that he would be leaving.

Lin, 50, who was once the senior vice president of production at Warner Bros, is the founder of Rideback Productions, which was behind Netflix’s recent live-action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender. He was also a producer of the Oscar-nominated film The Two Popes for the streaming service, as well as The Lego Movie and its spin-off/sequel. He will report to Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s chief content officer.

“While I’ve been approached many times during my past 15 years at Rideback, I could truly never imagine leaving until Bela reached out with this incredible opportunity,” Lin said in a statement.

The son of Taiwanese immigrants, Lin is known in Hollywood as a strong executive with great relationships. Netflix intends to pare down the number of films it makes every year significantly and place a greater emphasis on quality control. The streaming giant has also benefited greatly recently from other studios’ willingness to license their films. In its most recent most-watched list, six of the 10 most popular movies on the service were from other studios.

Netflix said it remains firmly committed to its streaming-first strategy, while other streaming services sometimes premiere in the theatrical marketplace.