PlumResearch has appointed Jonathan Broughton as its new Research Director.

In this role, Broughton is tasked with advancing the company’s analytics and insights capabilities in the entertainment industry, focusing on product development and strategic consulting to foster growth.

PlumResearch, a provider of streaming data insights, caters to a global client base, with a focus on linear TV, SVoD, and AVoD markets.

Broughton moves from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), where he served as Head of Strategy; steering broadcasters through digital transformations and tech adoption to meet changing viewer demands. With a fifteen-year career in the media and entertainment sector, Broughton has been involved in media analysis, strategic consulting, and launching a range of intelligence products.

His previous roles at Workshare Consulting, Media Business Insight, and IHS Markit have endowed him with a nuanced understanding of broadcast media trends and the operational aspects of new media ventures.

Broughton commented, “The digital landscape is still in a state of immense flux, underscoring the critical need for precise audience insights to shape effective strategies. I’m excited to be joining a team renowned for its innovative and unmatched capacity for delivering actionable insight”.

Lukasz Jeziorski, the Founder & CEO of PlumResearch, added: “Jonathan’s strategic vision will be invaluable as we enhance our analytics capabilities and solidify PlumResearch’s leadership in the market. His media expertise will guide our innovative efforts and strategic direction, ensuring PlumResearch continues to be the cutting edge of entertainment analytics.”