Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson on Netflix

Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) have announced their first partnership in a heavyweight boxing event headlined by Jake Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) vs the legendary Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs).

The fight will stream live globally, exclusively on Netflix on July 20th from the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

The bout marks Paul’s biggest fight to date and his second fight of 2024 following back-to-back knockouts against professional boxers and Golden Glove winners Ryan Bourland and Andre August.



Paul commented: “It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard. Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons.”

“Within just two and a half years of founding MVP, we’re about to produce the biggest fight in history, a fight in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world – a testament to all we’ve accomplished in such a short amount of time. Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you’re team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you’re not going to want to miss this event. I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th. My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. This will be the fight of a lifetime,” he added.



Tyson, the former undisputed world heavyweight champion, is one of the biggest stars the sport of boxing has ever seen. The ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ is recognised as one of the greatest fighters of all time, ESPN’s #1 hardest hitter in heavyweight history, and the youngest heavyweight champion ever at just 20 years old. His explosive power and ferocious fighting style led to a run of 37 consecutive victories, with 33 of those wins coming by knockout.

“I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas,” said Tyson. “He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him off on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

“Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson is a once-in-a-lifetime dream matchup and we hope it will be the most-watched boxing event in modern boxing history,” commented Nakisa Bidarian, founder of MVP. “Partnering with Netflix for this deal presents an unparalleled opportunity to bring Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson to the world on an unprecedented scale and we look forward to delivering this incredible clash of two of sports biggest names. Six generations of boxing fans will have a stake in the outcome and will be able to watch an anti-hero, Jake Paul, put it all on the line against the baddest man on the planet, Mike Tyson. Thank you to Netflix for their vision and trust in MVP to put on this historic event.”

“Mike Tyson is one of the biggest icons in boxing history and Jake Paul is one of the biggest disruptors in boxing history,” added Gabe Spitzer, Vice President, Nonfiction Sports, Netflix. “Saturday, July 20 will be pure drama in the ring in Texas. We are thrilled to partner with Most Valuable Promotions for this historic event and we can’t wait for these two to face off for fans all across the world on Netflix.”