AMC Networks upgrades HIDIVE

AMC Networks has announced that HIDIVE subscribers across the US, Canada and other international markets can now access an upgraded version of the anime-focused streaming service.

The new HIDIVE website and apps feature a redesigned user interface, a simplified menu as well as enhancements to content discovery, user curation and playback options. This includes updated search and watch history functionality, enabling subscribers to easily find titles by category and genre. HIDIVE now includes offline viewing which allows users to download content while online and watch on the go. Additionally, subscribers can also now create customised watchlists for online viewing.

Titles available in HIDIVE’s anime library include Oshi no Ko, The Eminence in Shadow, HELCK, Chained Soldier, My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered, The Dangers in My Heart and many more.

“It’s an exciting day for HIDIVE, as we rollout our new website and apps, marrying our high-quality and popular anime content with the best possible streaming experience,” said John Ledford, President of HIDIVE. “With a multitude of upgrades and new features across the service, subscribers can not only easily find and quickly watch the movies and series they want, but also download and take their favorite anime with them – whenever and wherever they want.”

The rollout commences with the launch of the new HIDIVE website and then the release of new device apps for Apple TV 4K, iPhone, Android Mobile, Android TV, Roku and Fire TV.

HIDIVE is offered on both a monthly and annual paid subscription basis.