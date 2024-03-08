Murdoch to marry, again

Rupert Murdoch is engaged for the sixth time, this time to Elena Zhukova, a retired scientist. Murdoch’s office announced that the 92-year-old is set to marry the 67-year-old retired molecular biologist, reports NYT.

Last April, news reports emerged of Murdoch dating Zhukova just four months after he ended his two-week-long engagement to Ann Lesley Smith, a conservative radio host.

Invitations for Murdoch’s wedding, which will be held at Moraga, his California vineyard and estate, have already been sent out, reports the paper.

Murdoch met Zhukova at a gathering hosted by his ex-wife, Wendi Deng, whom he divorced in 2013.

Zhukova’s daughter, Dasha, was previously married to Roman Abramovich. Murdoch has a net worth of $8.96 billion, according to Bloomberg.