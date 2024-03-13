Roku data breach

Roku has admitted a data breach impacting over 15,300 of the streaming platform’s users. According to Roku’s data breach notice, cybercriminals hijacked Roku accounts by using login and password combinations leaked from previous hacks at third-party services, gaining access to stored credit card information and login details.

After breaching the accounts, cybercriminals were then able to change the information on them – including email addresses, passwords, and shipping addresses – allowing them to make purchases without the users receiving any notifications.

“Unauthorised actors were able to obtain login information from third-party sources and then use it to access certain individual Roku accounts,” confirmed Roku.”After gaining access, they then changed the Roku login information for the affected individual Roku accounts, and, in a limited number of cases, attempted to purchase streaming subscriptions.”

Roku said it has now “secured the accounts from further unauthorised access” and has advised users to visit the site’s dashboard and review their account activity and active memberships to make sure everything is legitimate.