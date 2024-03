BT opens Cardiff hub

BT Group has opened its new hub and Welsh HQ in Cardiff. The move represents a multi-million pound investment by BT Group in the city, and secures a new presence for the company in the Welsh capital.

The new workspace and contact centre – located in the Capital Quarter development of the city centre – will become a hub for 1,000 colleagues from across BT Group, including EE, BT Business and Openreach. Teams have been moving into the new workspace from other BT Group buildings in the city and wider region.

The new Cardiff HQ is part of BT Group’s programme to modernise the company’s workspaces and reduce its number of locations in the UK from more than 300, to around 30.

Brent Mathews, BT Group’s director of property, said: “We’re really pleased to open our exciting new workspace in the centre of Cardiff. Despite the economic challenges, and changes to working patterns caused by the pandemic, we think this is an important investment and it secures our presence in the capital of Wales and the wider region. It will bring our people together in an impressive and modern environment that will help us work better together, and attract and retain the best people. Our new workspaces have a real focus on colleague wellbeing. We still see an important role for the office, where colleagues can come together to connect, learn and develop their skills. This is particularly important for younger people and those at the start of their careers.”

BT Group is also investing heavily in new ultrafast full-fibre broadband and mobile networks across Wales. Openreach revealed recently that half of all Welsh properties (more than 800,000) can now access ultrafast broadband thanks to the investment in a new, full fibre digital network.

In terms of mobile networks, EE has continued to upgrade its 4G and 5G networks across Wales. EE’s 4G network now covers more than 85 per cent of Wales’s geography, more than any other provider. It has continued to expand 4G in rural Wales, with 200 rural locations in Wales being upgraded by June 2024 as part of the Shared Rural Network.