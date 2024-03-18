Prime Video orders MrBeast game show series

Prime Video has announced that Beast Games, from MrBeast – the world’s most popular YouTuber – has been ordered to series.

Based on his hugely successful YouTube show, Beast Games is set to become the biggest reality competition series ever with 1,000 contestants competing for a $5 million (€4.59m) cash prize which will be the biggest single prize in the history of television. MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, will serve as host and will executive produce. Beast Games will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on a date TBC.

“MrBeast has captured the attention and imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. “We are excited to work with Jimmy and his talented team to bring his brilliant, high production, and stakes-raising concepts to Beast Games for our global customers to experience.”

“When MrBeast first told us about his concept for the show, we were blown away by his ambition to make Beast Games the biggest reality competition series ever,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “We’d like to thank Aaron DeBevoise, Nic Paul, and the Spotter team for the introduction and kickstarting this journey for us.”

“My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms,” added MrBeast, “Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud.”

MrBeast is a YouTube creator, entrepreneur and philanthropist. His content entertains and inspires millions through viral spectacles, engaging challenges and massive giveaways, including millions of dollars in food and supplies for those in need. In November 2022, he became the most subscribed YouTube creator worldwide and currently has over 244 million subscribers.