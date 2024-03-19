Wish debuts on Disney+ in April

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original musical-comedy Wish will stream on Disney+ beginning April 3rd, welcoming subscribers to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force – a little ball of boundless energy called Star.

In the Golden Globe-nominated movie, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe – the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico – to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Featuring the voices of Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favourite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by director Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, and produced by Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones.

Wish features a screenplay by Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore, original songs by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice, and original score by composer Dave Metzger