TF1+ aims international

France’s TF1 Group will roll out its TF1+ streaming service to international markets from June. TF1+ launched in Framce in January, and currently has more than 200 box sets of shows and over 400 films in its library, as well as around 50 FAST channels.

Rudolph Belmer, TF1 Group CEO, told Series Mania attendees in Lille that the service would be launched in Belgium and Luxembourg in June, followed by Switzerland. Expansion into other French-speaking markets will continue for the rest of the year.

“The internet doesn’t have borders and it has let international players such as Netflix and YouTube develop. There is no reason for us not to do the same […] We’re doing that now based on our cultural and editorial lines, and our language – and the French-speaking world is our next step,” said Belmer