TNT Sports renews Premiership Rugby deal

TNT Sports in the UK & Ireland will remain the home of Gallagher Premiership Rugby after Warner Bros Discovery reached agreement to broadcast every game of the competition from the 2024-25 season.



The new deal with Premiership Rugby will see all 93 matches – including the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Play-Offs and Final – on TNT Sports and discovery+. TNT Sports will also continue to broadcast select games from the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Andrew Georgiou, President and MD, UK & Ireland and WBD Sports Europe, said: “Our new agreement with Premiership Rugby means that, for the very first time, fans will be able to enjoy every single match live throughout the season in one place. TNT Sports and its streaming home discovery+ will be the perfect companion for everyone looking to enjoy immersive rugby coverage alongside outstanding content that will bring fans even closer to the sport. With every game live, we can provide an even greater stage for the game, its clubs and the players. We have been broadcasting Premiership Rugby to millions of fans for more than a decade and are excited by the opportunity to go even further through our live broadcasts, programming and extensive coverage across social and digital platforms.”



Simon Massie-Taylor, Chief Executive Officer Premiership Rugby, added: “This first season alongside TNT Sports has already produced some unmissable drama – so we are delighted to be showcasing every single Gallagher Premiership Rugby game on the same platform from 2024-25. Millions of fans have helped break viewership records this year as we work together to innovate and bring the game to new audiences. And with The Run-In kicking-off on Friday night, the race for the play-offs is set to go to the wire ahead of the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final, live on TNT Sports on Saturday, June 8th.”



BT Sport, which became TNT Sports as part of a Joint Venture between Warner Bros Discovery and BT in September 2022, broadcast Premiership Rugby since the channel’s launch in 2013.