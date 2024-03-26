SPI International launches Filmstream on Freeview

SPI International, a Canal+ company, has announced the launch of its FAST channel Filmstream on Freeview in the UK.

Filmstream, on channel 269, offers audiences a collection of films unavailable on mainstream movie channels. These are movies celebrated at international film festivals, and those that have won some of the industry’s most prestigious awards: the Oscars; Palme d’Or in Cannes; Golden Lion in Venice, and the Golden Bear in Berlinale.

From independent world cinema gems to timeless classics, the channel lineup features titles such as A Farewell to Arms (1932), a poignant adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s novel with Gary Cooper; Charade (1963), featuring Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant in a thrilling pursuit in Paris, and the Academy Award-winning Cyrano de Bergerac (1950), showcasing Jose Ferrer’s charismatic portrayal of the swordsman-poet aiding a lover’s quest.

In addition to classic films, Filmstream features critically-acclaimed contemporary titles from around the world such as Attila Szász’s The Ambassador to Bern (2014), and Anca Miruna Lazarescu’s That Trip We Took with Dad (2016).

“We are excited to introduce Filmstream to Freeview users, providing an unparalleled entertainment experience to 15 million households with our curated selection of films. This partnership, facilitated by Global Distribution Services with Axiom managing advertising sales, marks a significant milestone in our mission to expand our global footprint in the FAST realm and provide premium, exclusive content across a variety of platforms,” commented Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International.