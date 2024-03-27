Viaplay sublicenses EPL to Prime Video in Nordics

Prime Video has agreed a sublicensing deal with Viaplay to stream 38 live Premier Leagues (EPL) games per season in Sweden and Denmark until the end of the 2027/28 season.

Starting with the 2024/25 campaign in August, Prime Video subscribers in the aforementioned countries will be able to watch Saturday 12:30pm kick-offs (1:30pm CET) from the EPL at at no extra cost.

“We have made an overall assessment that it is the right way to go for us. We are always open to partnerships that give us the best return on our investments,” commented Christian Albeck, acting CEO of Viaplay Group Sweden, speaking to Sportbladet.