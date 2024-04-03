Major expansion for FilmBox channels

Channel management and curation specialist SPI International has announced the launch of three dynamic channels—FilmBox Action, FilmBox Family, and FilmBox Middle East—in key regions, including South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Morocco, and Tunisia in partnership with mobile payment specialist Digital Virgo. The FilmBox line-up will be accessible on platforms such as PLAYVOD, Veedz.TV, Unlimited Streaming, Moov TV, and MTTV. The channels will be part of the basic tier, ensuring widespread availability and easy access for viewers.

“We’re thrilled to introduce FilmBox channels on Digital Virgo platforms in South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, and with Arabic subtitles in the Middle East,” declared Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International. “This expansion reflects our commitment to providing diverse, high-quality content that resonates with audiences globally. We believe these channels will further enhance the entertainment experience for viewers in these regions.”

FilmBox Action delivers entertainment spanning thrillers, westerns, horror movies, science fiction, and more. FilmBox Family offers viewing suitable for all ages, while FilmBox Middle East caters to a diverse audience with a curated selection of Hollywood blockbusters, timeless classics, and popular films.

“Digital Virgo remains committed to enhancing its value proposition to Telecom Operators through the provision of TV and VoD platforms that are ever richer in functionality and content,” stated Vincent Taradel, CMO at Digital Virgo. “The renewed partnership with SPI International is part of this overall strategy.”