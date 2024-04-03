UKTV licenses titles from Disney

UKTV has secured the rights to six shows from Disney Entertainment which will air across its portfolio of brands.

Alaska Daily and The Company You Keep will both air on UKTV’s crime channel Alibi this summer; A Small Light will feature on free-to-air channel Drama in May; Mike will air on entertainment channel Dave later this year; additionally, on UKTV Play, all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy (pictured) will be available to stream in the summer, and all five seasons of Brothers and Sisters in late-spring.

The deal was secured by Rachel Bailey, global senior acquisitions manager and overseen by Melanie Rumani, global head of acquisitions, UKTV and BBC Studios alongside Jenny Lamond, Senior Sales Manager Content Distribution on behalf of The Walt Disney Company.

Rumani commented: “I’m thrilled to announce this deal with Disney for these premium dramas. Growing our portfolio of content for UKTV Play, and providing Drama, Alibi and Dave audiences with more excellent content is a huge priority for us, and these programmes are sure to be a hit when they air later this year.”

Dayna Donaldson, VP, Content Sales, The Walt Disney Company UK & Nordics, added: “It’s great to be working with UKTV to showcase these brilliant dramas to new audiences across the UK. These engaging stories, and the great acting and behind-the-scenes talent that feature in them, are further examples of the outstanding dramas that Disney Entertainment is bringing to fans in the UK and the wider Europe, Middle East and Africa region.