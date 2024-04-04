Sky orders Daley Thompson doc

Sky Documentaries has announced Sky Original Daley (w/t), a bew feature documentary on the life of Britain’s double Olympic decathlon champion, Daley Thompson. Coming to Sky Documentaries and NOW in July, Daley will be hitting screens just in time for the 2024 Olympics.

With unprecedented access and never seen before archive, the film chronicles Thompson;s legendary sporting achievements, from the streets of London’s Notting Hill to Greece’s Olympia, the site where his iconic event began during the Ancient Games.

For the first time, Thompson reveals the struggles he faced on his road to success and narrates a story about the complex man behind the Olympian. Family, friends, and other sporting legends, including Caitlyn Jenner, Dame Denise Lewis, Lord Sebastian Coe, Linford Christie and rival turned close friend, Jurgen Hingsen, offer their personal perspectives into the man they know so well.

His remarkable career also shines a light on the momentous issues impacting on sport at the time: racism, drugs, commercialisation and global politics. As 2024 marks the fortieth anniversary of Thompson’s second gold medal at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984, a Games of global political boycotts and commercial profit, he is able to offer a powerful commentary on a contemporary sporting world facing the very same timeless issues and controversies today.

Thompson said: “It took me a long time to realise I was an introvert living an extroverted life, and I’ve been fortunate to keep most of that life to myself. Nearing pensioner hood, I’d like to share some of the good and a few disappointments, with my kids who don’t believe any of my adventures but mainly with people who are looking and hoping to be inspired. My message is simple: your altitude is dictated by your attitude, believe in you.”

Jack Oliver, Head of Co-Productions at Sky said: “With the Olympics around the corner, we are thrilled to be working with The Mob Film Company and Abacus Media Rights, to tell Daley’s story, a true sporting legend and one of the best decathletes of our time. With unprecedented access, exclusive archival footage and a host of brilliant contributors, we hope to give viewers a behind the scenes glimpse at the complex journey of one man, who became Britain’s greatest all around athlete”

Vadim Jean, Director at The Mob Film Company, added: “As a teenager at the time in the 1980’s, Daley was my sporting hero. I never imagined that 40 years later I’d have the privilege of making a film that I hope does justice to his legacy as the ultimate Olympic superstar. It’s an honour to be able bring together my love of film and sport to tell Daley’s incredible, inspirational story for the screen and reveal what it would take to be greatest all-around athlete the world has ever seen.”