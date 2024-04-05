Spain: Telefónica to switch-off DSL

Coinciding with its 100th anniversary, Telefónica will switch off its ADSL networks in Spain on April 19th. The blackout will affect 440,000 customers who are still using ADSL to access the Internet and Movistar services, according to CNMC.

The closure of its copper networks is the next step towards the “new digital world” in the company’s own words, in a country where the majority have access to broadband services through FTTH.

In a new optic fibre promotion, Telefónica is now offering Fibre-to-the-room (FTTR) for MiMovistar and Fusión customers at €9.90 a month with a registration fee of €120.