Kay-Jelski named BBC Director of Sport

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer, has announced Alex Kay-Jelski as the Director of BBC Sport. As Director he will set the editorial and creative strategy for BBC Sport. He will lead the teams – across commissioning, production, digital and journalism – and work closely with talent and partners to help drive the growth of sport across the BBC’s digital services.

Kay-Jelski will represent the BBC with external bodies and rights holders, and be responsible for rights acquisition deals across TV, audio and online – as well as champion the reach and public value of sport across the UK.

Moore commented: “Alex is a dynamic and creative editorial leader who has a clear vision about how to take BBC Sport into the future. He joins us from the highly respected digital sports subscription service The Athletic, where he has been responsible for developing and growing the brand from scratch in the UK to become a leading force in the industry, and overseeing phenomenal growth. Alex has always embraced innovation. His editorial judgement and expert knowledge is impressive and he brings with him a wealth of experience in telling stories and delivering sports content to audiences in a digital world. Barbara Slater leaves BBC Sport in rude health with an incredible summer of sport ahead, and I’m looking forward to Alex leading us for the next generation of unrivalled sports broadcasting.”

Kay-Jelski joins the BBC from The Athletic where he is Editor in Chief. He set up the international arm in 2019, created the ethos of the product and helped the company pass a million subscribers just over a year later. Prior to that he was the Sports Editor at The Times from 2015 to 2019, and Sports Editor at Daily Mail before that.

Kay-Jelski added: “I am so excited to be joining BBC Sport in the summer and to have the chance to work with so many incredible people. Like most people, so many of my sporting memories have been lived with the BBC there to guide me through and having the chance to shape what that should look like in the coming years is a brilliant challenge. I am emotional leaving The Athletic and all the wonderful people there. It means so much to me and I’m incredibly proud of all of them.”

He will start in the role in June.