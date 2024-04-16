Roberts Communications Network selects Appear X platform

Appear, the global leader in live production technology, and Roberts Communications Network (Roberts), the leading worldwide video distribution and wagering data communications services provider to the horse racing industry, have announced that Roberts has chosen the Appear X Platform to modernise its contribution infrastructure for HEVC video encoding and high-order satellite modulation, from 100+ global remote sites to its distribution platforms, headquartered in Las Vegas.

“When we evaluated options to upgrade our contribution network, the Appear X Platform gave us high quality HEVC encoding, modular flexibility across our internet, fiber, and satellite paths, unparalleled density, and met all our redundancy requirements,” said Todd Roberts, President & CEO, Roberts Communications Network.

“During our solution evaluation process, it was clear that the Appear X Platform provides a fully integrated solution handling high-order satellite modulation, low-latency encoding over managed and un-managed networks, including SRT distribution. This gives RCN the flexibility to meet customer requirements now and well into the future,” added Dave Szelag, Vice President, Engineering, Roberts Communications Network.

Appear’s US General Manager, Ed McGivern, added: “Appear is excited to have been chosen by Roberts Communications Network as the trusted partner for its critical data and low latency video contribution deployment. Our versatile platform provides multi-codec support, an extremely dense satellite modulation and de-modulation solution, firewalling, and scalable SRT delivery. No other vendor provides the density, format choices, and low total cost of ownership of the Appear X Platform.”

The Appear X Platform is deployable in 1RU (X10) or 2RU (X20) chassis. It fulfils the highly demanding requirements of sport and e-sport applications, among many others, and can be used as a compression head-end for OTT, IPTV, broadcast and for high density satellite turnaround or monitoring. Satellite, fiber, SRT and Zixi contribution links powered by the Appear X Platform are currently deployed in OB vans and stadiums to support the delivery of premium events worldwide, along with VAR in top football leagues throughout Europe, Asia and the Americas.

With full support for multiplexing and scrambling, including L2TP delivery option, the X Platform is also an ideal video core in remote PHY deployments. As a high-capacity IP gateway, it supports any input formats to any output formats, with built-in firewall and traffic policing.