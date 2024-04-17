ABS appoints Rigolle as CEO

ABS, the global satellite operator, has announced the appointment of Mark Rigolle as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective April 29th.

Rigolle brings a wealth of experience in the satellite communications sector, having held positions with GEO, MEO and LEO satellite operators in various capacities. He will be based in ABS’ office in Dubai, UAE.

“I am very excited to join ABS at this pivotal time for the company and indeed the whole FSS industry,” said Rigolle. “ABS is uniquely positioned to demonstrate how the sector can return to growth after many years of contraction. We have the assets, the people, the capabilities, and supportive shareholders to make that happen. I look forward to working with our current and future customers and partners as we support them in expanding their businesses.”

Parm Sandhu, Chairman of ABS, added: “The ABS board is delighted to welcome Mark. The exceptional breadth of his experience in our industry will enable him to hit the ground running. We look forward to benefiting from his leadership and from his insights into multi-orbit constellations during this time of rapid market evolution.”

Rigolle has previously served as CFO of SES and CEO of O3b Networks and was a co-founder of Kacific before becoming the CEO of LeoSat and later KLEO Connect. Most recently he was the COO of Rivada Space Networks.