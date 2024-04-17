Amagi integrates Intertrust ExpressPlay DRM

Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, and Intertrust the leading digital rights management (DRM) provider, today announced a joint solution that integrates Amagi’s CLOUDPORT platform for streaming channels with Intertrust ExpressPlay DRM service. Protecting premium content with ExpressPlay DRM allows Amagi’s customers to satisfy content owners’ requirements and deliver premium content via the rapidly expanding sector of Free Ad-supported Streaming Television (FAST).

Amagi’s CLOUDPORT is a suite of cloud-based tools for broadcasters and content providers to bring FAST services to global markets. It enables seamless media ingest, comprehensive content management, scheduling, playout, caption support, advanced graphics insertion, and precise ad placement and monitoring, all accessible remotely via a web-based user interface. By integrating Intertrust ExpressPlay DRM, Amagi customers can ensure premium, linear and VoD content protection while accommodating the dynamic needs of service providers and advertisers for targeted ad insertion and effective monetisation strategies.

“The decision to use Intertrust ExpressPlay’s multi-DRM solution was pivotal to our expansion strategy on FAST platforms,” said Billy Romero, VP of product technology – FAST Distribution at Amagi. “Intertrust’s robust technology ensures we can securely deliver content while maintaining the agility we need for dynamic ad insertion, which is at the core of our business model.”

With Intertrust ExpressPlay DRM, Amagi is equipped to seamlessly integrate advertisements in real time within encrypted content streams without compromising security. This level of content protection is crucial for Amagi’s unique business approach, where swift and secure ad inserts directly correlate with revenue streams.

“Our partnership with Amagi reflects our commitment to providing forward-thinking DRM solutions tailored for the age of streaming and targeted advertising,” said Ali Hodjat, VP of product marketing at Intertrust. “We’re honoured to support Amagi’s innovative content delivery on FAST OTT platforms to ensure that media rights and ad-based models thrive in the competitive streaming landscape.”

Intertrust ExpressPlay continues to set industry benchmarks with its distribution of over 50 billion DRM licenses in just three years and the capacity to manage 20,000 licences per second during peak viewing events — achievements that now further extend to safeguarding FAST channels.