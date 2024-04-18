ARTE.tv on Roku in UK, Germany, France

Roku and ARTE.tv, the European streaming platform, have announced the launch of ARTE’s app on Roku’s TV streaming platform in the UK, Germany and France.

“At Roku, we want to offer our customers a wide variety of entertainment across genres and formats, in all the languages they speak,” said Bernhard Gloeggler, Director of Content Distribution at Roku Germany. “ARTE is a welcome addition to the growing number of streaming services on Roku, with its high-quality programming that touches on all aspects of European culture.”

“As millions of users move to streaming, our partnership with Roku is key to ensuring that wider audiences in Germany, France, and the UK are able to discover and enjoy ARTE’s exceptional catalogue,” added Marysabelle Cote, Managing Director at ARTE. “With the launch of ARTE on Roku, we invite new audiences to explore our rich cultural content offer.”

For more than three decades, ARTE has brought together the people of Europe through culture. The channel is known for its creative programming, which include documentaries, films, series, news and magazine shows, as well as concerts and performance art.

Current highlights for ARTE viewers in the UK include: Charité, Five Years, Mothers Anonymous, Portugal – The Carnation Revolution, Heavy Metal Kingdom, Beethoven’s Symphony No 9 across Europe, and more.