Comcast launches NOW brand in US

Backed by the Xfinity network and 5G, NOW delivers a connection customers can rely on for Internet, mobile or streaming in their homes or on the go. NOW products are designed to besimple with all-in pricing, no contracts or credit checks. Customers can sign up, pause, or cancel online, anytime.

“Consumers have told us they want low-cost, easy-to-use connectivity and entertainment options that deliver the same reliability and consistency of our leading Xfinity services,” said Dave Watson, President and CEO of Connectivity and Platforms, Comcast. “With NOW, we’ve developed a new product construct from the ground up to be simple and easy for anybody who wants Internet, mobile or TV on their own terms without sacrificing quality. It rounds out our product offering to provide something for every consumer segment of the market and plays to our strengths in superior network capabilities, WiFi and streaming.”



NOW Portfolio & Pricing

NOW Internet and Mobile join NOW TV and NOW WiFi.

NOW Internet customers will be able to choose between two prepaid options: 100 Mbps for $30/month, or 200 Mbps for $45/month. Each tier includes unlimited data and an Xfinity gateway.

NOW Mobile will provide unlimited 5G data, talk and text for $25/line

NOW TV is a streaming offering for Xfinity Internet customers that includes live and on-demand programming from 40+ networks, more than two dozen integrated FAST channels, and Peacock Premium, for $20/month.

NOW WiFi Pass gives customers unlimited access to more than 23 million Xfinity WiFi hotspots for $20 for 30 days.

NOW has also been launched in the UK and Italy under the Sky brand.