Zaslav makes $50m at WBD

David Zaslav, chief executive of Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), made $49.7 million (€46.6m) last year, 26 per cent up on the previous year, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Losses at WBD totalled $3 billion in 2023, an improvement from $7 billion in losses the year before. Revenue fell 4 per cent.

WBD shareholders already complained about Zaslav’s pay at the company’s most recent AGM. In a nonbinding “say on pay” vote, only 50.8 per cent of shareholders approved of the $39.3 million he was paid in 2022.

Zaslav’s compensation for 2023 included a $3 million base salary and long-term stock awards of $23 million, according to the filing. He also received $22 million in cash, a payment guaranteed by a 2021 employment contract and related to his role in merging Discovery and WarnerMedia.

Bob Iger, Disney’s chief executive, received a pay package worth $31.6 million in 2023, a 31 per cent decline from 2021.