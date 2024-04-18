DAZN extends LaLiga rights in Italy, Portugal

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has announced the extension of its exclusive LaLiga broadcast rights in Italy and Portugal. Already the broadcaster of Spain’s top flight football league domestically and in other key European markets, DAZN has renewed its contract as the exclusive rightsholder of LaLiga EA Sports in Italy and Portugal until 2029.

Italian and Portuguese fans can look forward to enjoying 380 matches per season from LaLiga live and on-demand, and will also include matches from LaLiga Hypermotion, Spanish football’s second tier, including promotion playoffs and a range of other highlights, news and analysis.

Stefano Azzi, CEO of DAZN Italia, commented: “We are proud that DAZN remains the exclusive owner of LaLiga rights in Italy for another three years. The long-standing collaboration that we have started with the highest Spanish Football League continues and confirms, consolidating it, our role as a reference partner. It is an honour to have been chosen again for the broadcast in Italy. We are sure that together we will continue to offer the best sports product to all fans, bringing the show of the great Spanish football in an increasingly interactive and exciting phase”.

Jorge Pavão de Sousa, the Managing Director of DAZN Portugal echoed this sentiment, said: “We’ve been working with LaLiga since 2018 and we’re proud to renew our agreement with one of the competitions most admired by the Portuguese, for more five years. DAZN will continue to offer the best of European Football and this renewal means that next season sports fans will be able to watch LaLiga, Liga F, Premier League, Bundesliga and all of UEFA’s competitions on a single broadcaster – DAZN”.

“At LaLiga we always look for best-in-class partners to deliver Spanish football to fans everywhere. And we are delighted to continue working with DAZN in countries with the historic football tradition that Italy and Portugal have,” said Javier Tebas, President of LaLiga.

“After six years working together in Italy and in Portugal, and now also in Spain, we are convinced that fans will continue to enjoy the excitement and talent of LaLiga to the fullest through DAZN,” added Melcior Soler, LaLiga’s Audiovisual Director.