BBC Studios announces Bluey Minisodes

BBC Studios has announced that a collection of new Bluey Minisodes are soon to be released.

The Bluey Minisodes are a series of 20 short (1-3 minutes), funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo. There will be some new characters alongside fan favourites, including Unicorse, Nana and Bob Heeler, with Dad getting a ‘tattoo’ and behind the scenes at Bluey and Bingo’s dreamhouse.

The news comes on the heels of the highly successful global premiere of the longest ever Bluey episode, The Sign – which broke viewing records – and the bonus episode Surprise. The Sign gathered more than 10 million views worldwide on Disney+ in the week after its release, is the top ABC programme of 2024YTD and the highest ABC programme of all time on ABC iview.

The first batch of Bluey Minisodes, written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and produced by the Emmy and BAFTA award-winning team at Ludo Studio, will air on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) in June for audiences in Australia, and will be available on Disney Jr and Disney+ this July.

Cecilia Persson, Managing Director of BBC Studios Kids & Family, commented: “We know that fans loved The Sign and were delighted when Surprise suddenly landed so we are extremely happy to bring them even more Bluey. The minisodes were created to dive deeper into the wonderful world and characters of Bluey, highlighting the cultural references and games that ignite joy amongst our fans. From Dad’s new robot to Unicorse’s no filter, we know fans will go wackadoo for this fantastic new content.”

Following its debut in Australia in 2018, Bluey has gained millions of fans around the world. The animated global TV phenomena airs in over 60+ countries and was the most streamed kids show last year in the US, doubling its viewing time from 2022 to 43.9 billion viewing minutes. Jointly commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios Kids & Family, Bluey is produced by multi-Emmy award-winning Ludo Studio in association with Screen Queensland and Screen Australia. BBC Studios also holds global distribution and merchandise rights. The series streams to US and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Jr and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television. In its native Australia, the show goes out on ABC.

