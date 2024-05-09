Mental Health Television Network on Netgem TV

Mental Health Television Network (MHTN), the media platform focused on mental well-being, has launched on Netgem TV in the UK and Ireland. This partnership, coinciding with Mental Health Awareness Month, expands MHTN’s reach, bringing its programming to a broader audience.

Netgem TV subscribers in the UK and Ireland can now access MHTN’s library of documentaries, inspiring personal stories, expert discussions, and practical resources. This curated content is dedicated to fostering a greater understanding of mental health challenges and promoting tools and strategies for emotional wellness.

“Our collaboration with Netgem is a major step forward in our mission to make mental health support and information more widely accessible,” said Kieran Clarke, Co-Founder and CEO of MHTN. “We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prioritise their mental health, and this partnership helps us reach a vast audience within the UK and Ireland who are seeking reliable resources and a supportive community. The timing with Mental Health Awareness Month underscores our commitment to amplifying these important conversations.”

“Netgem TV’s partnership with MHTN marks a pivotal moment in mental health awareness. By bringing MHTN to our platform, we’re not just introducing another channel; we’re offering the first-ever dedicated mental health TV channel to Netgem TV. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing our subscribers with more valuable resources and fostering a supportive community around mental well-being,” added Sylvain Thevenot, Chief Commercial Customer Officer of Netgem Group.