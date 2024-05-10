The Bear Season 3 on Disney+ in June

Disney has announced that the celebratedcomedy series The Bear will premiere its third season on June 27th only on Disney+ in the UK, with all episodes available at premiere.

Season three of FX’s The Bear follows Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business. It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity.

Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role. In the restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow.

The half-hour series also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

Named an AFI Television Programme of the Year for two years running, The Bear has garnered significant Awards attention for its critically acclaimed first and second seasons including nominations and/or wins from the Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Peabody Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Writers Guild Awards, Directors Guild Awards, Producer Guild Awards, NAACP Image Awards, Independent Spirit Awards, MPSE Golden Reel Awards, CAS Awards, ACE Eddie Awards, TCA Awards, amongst others.

The Bear was created by Christopher Storer, who acts as executive producer alongside Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson and Hiro Murai. Courtney Storer serves as a co-executive producer and culinary producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.