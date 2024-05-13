Avanti launches LEO services in South Africa

Avanti Communications, the multi-orbit satellite technology provider, has announced the launch of Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity services in South Africa.

Avanti has partnered with Q-KON, a satellite engineering enterprise for southern Africa, to deliver seamless LEO connectivity from Eutelsat OneWeb. The new deal is set to improve business operations nationwide in what is a challenging connectivity environment.

Avanti and Q-KON are delivering on the increased demand for LEO connectivity within the region. The deal bolsters Avanti’s multi-orbit solution and means the company can now offer a combination of LEO and GEO services effective immediately.

Kyle Whitehill, CEO, Avanti Communications, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with Q-KON to provide LEO services to our customers across South Africa. This is a strategically significant move for us in multi-orbit and we hope that this is the first of many LEO partnerships globally. This hybrid model gives our customers in South Africa the assurance that all their unique problems can be solved through our services. This is particularly important for our enterprise customers in South Africa where the need for resilience is key.”

Dr Dawie de Wet, CEO of Q-KON, added: “We are pleased to support Avanti with our Eutelsat OneWeb customer-centric services, made possible by our proven Smart Satellite Service technologies developed for our Twoobii GEO portfolio. We also look forward to supporting Avanti with our end-to-end and turn-key project supply, delivery and support capabilities.”