Canal+ to launch Ciné+ OCS in July

Canal+ has restructured its drama and movies offering and will relaunch it under new on-demand brand, Ciné+ OCS, on July 3rd

The French pay-TV group acquired the OCS pay-TV bouquet, and its production arm Orange Studio, from Orange France in January.

Available via the Canal+ bouquet as well as through services operated by various distributing partners, Ciné+ OCS will see the three original OCS channels (Max, Pulp and Géants) merged into the six new Ciné+ movie channels. One is simply called ‘OCS’ and will be dedicated to new movies broadcasting six months after their theatrical release, as well as new French and international TV series, including those formerly proposed by the OCS Signature label.

The other five channels are CINÉ+Frisson, CINÉ+Family, CINÉ+Festival, CINÉ+Émotion and CINÉ+Classic.